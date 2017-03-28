Peel Crime Stoppers Volunteer Appreciation Dinner

On Thursday March 23rd, 2017, the Peel Crime Stoppers Board invited volunteers within the organization for an evening of appreciation and feedback. 20 volunteers were recognized for their hard work and dedication in raising awareness in the community about the program, and the importance of working together in making our streets safer. Three long-standing volunteers were presented with plaques.

Malkiat Singh and Gary Brar were presented with Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Peel Crime Stoppers, and Reenay Pal was presented with the Long-Standing Commitment Award. These three volunteers have been with our organization for over 15 years collectively and have been volunteering tirelessly since they joined.

The evening was held at the HOST restaurant in Mississauga, and was well attended by the Peel Crime Stoppers Board, our Peel Police Coordinator, Sgt. Dave Kennedy, and many of our dedicated volunteers. A special message from Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans was presented to our volunteers.

For more information on volunteering with Peel Crime Stoppers, please visit our website at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. If you have information regarding a crime, please submit a TIP on our website, or via phone at 1-800-222-TIPS. Your identity will be held confidential.



