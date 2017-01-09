PEEL POLICE – 2016 FESTIVE R.I.D.E STATISTICS

Peel - Peel Regional Police Festive Season R.I.D.E. Campaign focused on detecting and removing those individuals from our roads who choose to operate a motor vehicle while their ability to do so is impaired by drugs and/or alcohol. The Festive R.I.D.E Season commenced Saturday, November 19, 2016, and continued until Monday January 2, 2017.

The 2016 statistics are as follows:

Total Vehicles stopped Total Persons Charged Total Warn Range Suspensions 2016 33,011 215 208

In 2016 Peel Regional Police stopped a total of 33,011 vehicles. A total of 215 individuals were arrested and charged with impaired related driving offence. Four of those were drug related impaired driving charges.

208 individuals received WARN Range Suspensions. The length of suspensions range from 3 days to 30 days dependant on whether a driver was previously issued a WARN suspension.

113 charges were laid in Mississauga and 102 charges were laid in Brampton. 69% of those charged were between the ages of 21 – 40 years-old. Of the 69%, 121 were males and 30 were women.

Inspector Paul Pogue from Road Safety Services of Peel Regional Police states, “It is concerning that the number of persons charged is this high during a six week period. This number represents the need to continue Festive R.I.D.E and other road safety initiatives to ensure safe travels for the residents and visitors of the Region of Peel. Moving forward in 2017, Peel Regional Police will continue to work with our partnering agencies to educate the community and enforce the rules of the road for safe travels.”

Peel Regional Police would like to remind everyone that road safety is a shared responsibility. Please think before you drink and drive. It is not worth risking your life or the life of another person. We would like to thank the community for their continued support and notifying us of impaired drivers in the Region.



