Peel Police Appeal for Witnesses in Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Brampton

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Brampton –Investigators from the Major Collision Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in their investigation into a fatal collision involving two vehicles.

On Sunday March 12, 2017 at 7:46 a.m., a black two-door Honda Civic was travelling northbound on Goreway Drive between Mayfield Road and Countryside Drive in the City of Brampton. A black four-door Toyota Camry was travelling southbound on Goreway Drive between Mayfield Road and Countryside Drive at which time both vehicles were involved in a collision.

The lone occupant of the Honda Civic, a 20 year-old male from Brampton was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 33 year old Brampton resident and the passenger, a 19 year old Brampton resident, were taken to a Trauma Centre where they remain in serious but stable condition.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed the collision, have dashboard video footage of the incident or who may have information regarding the actions of the drivers prior to the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.



