Peel Police Appeal for Witnesses in Mississauga Shooting Homicide

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Mississauga – Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau are investigating a fatal shooting which has claimed the life of a Mississauga man.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at approximately 9:55 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Elm Drive in Mississauga. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, 28 year-old Mississauga resident Shane THOMAS, was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have information concerning this investigation to contact Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905 453-2121 Ext 3205. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.



Related posts: