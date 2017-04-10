Peel Police Appeal for Witnesses of Shooting in Brampton

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Brampton– Officers from the Peel Regional Police 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are looking for witnesses of a shooting incident and minor vehicle collision last evening in the City of Brampton.

On Saturday April 8, 2017, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Peel Regional Police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles in the area of Steeles Ave. and Torbram Road, Brampton. Upon arrival police located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. The vehicle which was subsequently involved in the collision showed gunshot damage. Victims were transported to local hospital, one victim’s injuries were upgraded and he was transported to a trauma center in Toronto. Both victims have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation has revealed that a shooting incident took place prior to the collision in the area of Airport Road and Steeles Ave. Brampton. At this time there are no suspect descriptions for release. Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident in the area of Airport Road and Steeles Ave or any drivers with dash-cam video who may have been in the area during the incident to contact police.



