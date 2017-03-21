Peel Police Appealing for Witnesses in Mississauga Shooting Incident

courtesy :- Peelpolice.ca

ississauga – Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are appealing for witnesses to a shooting incident in the City of Mississauga.

On Monday March 21, 2017 at approximately 3:23 p.m., police received numerous calls reporting gunshots being fired at the intersection of Knotty Pine Grove and Mavis Road in the City of Mississauga.

Three vehicles were observed driving southbound on Mavis Road at a high rate of speed and driving erratically. The vehicles are described as a dark grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, dark grey Toyota Corolla, and a dark colour Dodge Durango.

At the intersection numerous shots were fired between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Toyota Corolla. The Dodge Durango struck an unrelated vehicle and failed to remain on scene.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators would like to speak to any individuals who were in the area of Knotty Pine Grove and Mavis Road in the City of Mississauga at the time of the incident or anyone who may have information on this matter.



