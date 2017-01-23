Peel Police Appealing for Witnesses in Purse Snatch Robbery

courtesy :- Peelpolice.ca

Mississauga – Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a purse snatch robbery.

On Sunday January 22, 2017 at 10:50 a.m., the victim, a 65 year old female, was walking in the parking lot of a grocery store located in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Mississauga Road in the City Mississauga. At this time, a male suspect forcibly grabbed the victim’s purse causing her to fall to the ground. The suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction on Lakeshore Road. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as male white, in his 30’s, approximately 5’9”, medium build, brown hair. He was dressed in dark clothing and had a dark coloured military style hat. The suspect was operating a black pickup truck. During the incident, witnesses smashed the driver side window attempting to apprehend the suspect.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed the robbery or who may have information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.



