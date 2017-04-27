Peel Police Arrest a Female Nurse for Internal Theft of Medication

Brampton – Investigators from 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested a female nurse for Breach of Trust and Theft Under $5,000.00 in the City of Brampton.

In January 2017 investigators became aware of an internal theft of prescription medication at a local hospital.

Investigation revealed a Registered Nurse Catharina DEMME had been taking a quantity of drug medications from a dispensary without authorization.

Catharina DEMME gained access to patient names from a list on a computer database in order to access narcotics for non-hospital related use. DEMME only had limited access to patient information.

On Thursday March 30, 2017 Catharina DEMME a 58 year-old female from the City of Brampton was arrested and charged with Breach of Trust and Theft under $5,000.00.

DEMME was released on a Promise to Appear with a court date of May 4, 2017.

Anyone with information on this investigationis asked to call investigators at 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.



