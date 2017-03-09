Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Friday, March 10, 2017
Peel Police Arrest a Young Person in multiple Break-ins in Brampton 

Posted: 1:10 pm, March 9, 2017 by admin
courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca
Brampton– Officers from 22 Division Uniform Patrol arrested a young person in relation to several break and enters into residential homes in the City of Brampton.

On Tuesday March 7, 2017 at approximately 1:45 p.m. a male suspect was seen breaking into the back of a residence in the area of Devonsleigh Drive and Queen Mary Drive in the City of Brampton. The male suspect was located by officers a short distance away from the residence.

A 17 year-old male young offender from Brampton was arrested and charged with:

-          3 counts of Break and Enter with Intent,

-          Possession of Stolen Property,

-          Possession Break and Enter Tools,

-          Breach of Recognizance,

-          Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

The young person was held pending a bail hearing on Wednesday March 8, 2017 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person and, therefore, the identity of the Young Person charged in this investigation is protected.

