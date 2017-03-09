Peel Police Arrest a Young Person in multiple Break-ins in Brampton

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Brampton– Officers from 22 Division Uniform Patrol arrested a young person in relation to several break and enters into residential homes in the City of Brampton.

On Tuesday March 7, 2017 at approximately 1:45 p.m. a male suspect was seen breaking into the back of a residence in the area of Devonsleigh Drive and Queen Mary Drive in the City of Brampton. The male suspect was located by officers a short distance away from the residence.

A 17 year-old male young offender from Brampton was arrested and charged with:

- 3 counts of Break and Enter with Intent,

- Possession of Stolen Property,

- Possession Break and Enter Tools,

- Breach of Recognizance,

- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

The young person was held pending a bail hearing on Wednesday March 8, 2017 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person and, therefore, the identity of the Young Person charged in this investigation is protected.



