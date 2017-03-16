Peel Police Arrest Male for Numerous Firearm Offences

Mississauga – Investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested a male in relation to a shooting that occurred in late 2016.

On Friday December 2, 2016 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the accused confronted the victim in the area of Goreway Drive and Nashua Drive in Mississauga.

Demetre HIBBERT fired multiple shots into a vehicle where the 22 year old victim was a passenger. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.

On Friday March 10, 2017, members from the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau, along with the Tactical Unit, located the accused in a vehicle in the area of North Park Drive and MacKay Street in Brampton.

Demetre HIBBERT was taken into custody without incident. A criminal code search warrant was executed at a residence associated to HIBBERT.Police located a loaded firearm, various amounts of drugs and cash.

Hibbert has been charged with 12 criminal offences including numerous firearm offences, drug trafficking offences and failing to comply with bail conditions. The accused was transported to 21 Division and remains in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton.



