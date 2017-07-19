Peel Police Arrest male for Possession of Drugs and Loaded Handgun

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Region of Peel – The Peel Regional Police S.T.E.P. (Strategic and Tactical Enforcement Policing) program have completed an investigation that resulted in the arrest of a Toronto resident, and the seizure of a loaded handgun and a quantity of drugs.

On Sunday July 16, 2017, S.T.E.P. officers investigated the accused at a motel in the area of Britannia Road and Hurontario Street in Mississauga. During the investigation, police located a loaded handgun, extra ammunition, and a quantity of crack cocaine.

Yvenord HYACINTHE, a 35-year-old male from Toronto was charged with numerous drug and firearms offences.

HYACINTHE was held for a bail hearing at the A. Grenville & William Davis Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Monday, July 17, 2017.

S.T.E.P. is operated and managed by the Peel Regional Police Street Crime Gang Unit. It was created in partnership with the government’s Provincial Anti-Violence Intervention Strategy (P.A.V.I.S.), an undertaking that provides assistance to police services across Ontario to help in rooting out criminal gangs and taking illegal guns off our streets.



Related posts: