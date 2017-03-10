Peel Police Arrest Zain-Alaban AL-KHALEBY for Aggravated Assault

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Mississauga – Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested a male in relation to a stabbing.

On Friday October 28, 2016, at 10:20 p.m., police attended the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Aquitaine Avenue in the city of Mississauga for a male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, a 49 year-old male from Mississauga was transported to a Toronto Trauma Centre suffering life-threatening injuries. On Sunday October 30, 2016, a warrant of arrest was issued for Zain-Alaban AL-KHALEBY for the offence of Aggravated Assault.

On March 8, 2017 AL-KHALEBY was arrested on the strength of the warrant. AL-KHALEBY was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton.

Anyone who may have any information pertaining to this matter may call the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.



Related posts: