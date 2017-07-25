Peel Police Arrest Mississauga Male for Hate-Motivated Crime

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Region of Peel – As a result of a lengthy investigation, Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a male with a Hate-Motivated Crime.

On Monday July 24, 2017, and after receiving consent from the Attorney General’s office, Kevin J. Johnston, a 45 year-old male from Mississauga was arrested and charged with one count of Wilful Promotion of Hatred as per the Criminal Code of Canada. The charge stems from a lengthy investigation into numerous incidents reported to police, involving Kevin J. Johnston and concerns information published on various social media sites.

Kevin J. Johnston is scheduled to appear at the A. Grenville & William Davis Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton on July 24, 2017.



