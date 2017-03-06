Peel Police Arrest School Teacher for Sexual Offences

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Mississauga – Investigators from the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have charged a Mississauga school teacher in relation to a sexual assault and sexual exploitation investigation.

On March 3, 2017, Tahir MAHMOOD, a 41 year-old teacher at Safa Marwa Islamic School was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault and Sexual Exploitation. This is a private school and not associated to the Peel District School Board or the Peel Catholic District School Board. MAHMOOD will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on April 4, 2017 in answer to the charges.



