Peel Police Arrest Three South Males for Drugs and Firearm Offences

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Peel – Investigators from the Peel Street Crime Gang Unit arrested three men for drug and firearm related offences. The investigation commenced in December of 2016 and concluded on February 23, 2017.

The Peel Street Crime Gang Unit commenced an investigation into individuals responsible for trafficking in Heroin in the Brampton area.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a Toronto residence. As a result,a Dominion Arms .45 calibre semi-automatic pistol, with a loaded magazine, and ammunition were located and seized.

Gurjeet MANN,a 35 year old male from Mississauga, was arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Heroin. MANN was released on a promise to appear with a court date for March 23, of 2017.

Jatinder SANDHAR, a 39 year old male from Brampton, was arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Heroin. SANDHAR was released on a promise to appear with a court date for March of 23, 2017.

The street value of their combined drug possession was over $3000.

Donovan SHAH, a 25 year old male from Toronto, was arrested and charged with numerous drug and firearm related offences. SHAH was held for a bail hearing an appeared before the Ontario Court of Justin in Brampton on February 25, 2017.

The street value of the drugs seized amounts to over $22 000. Also seized was just over $5000 in Canadian currency.



Related posts: