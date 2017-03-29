Peel Police Arrests Male For Commercial Break-Ins and Theft of Vehicle

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Mississauga– Officers from 12 Division Break and Enter Unit and 12 Division Auto Theft Unit have arrested and charged an adult male for several business break and enters and auto thefts in the City of Mississauga.

Between December, 2016 and March, 2017, Peel Regional Police began an investigation into a series of commercial break and enters along with thefts of vehicles/thefts from vehicles.

Based upon the investigation Paul ANGLIN, a 46-year-old male, from the City of Mississauga was identified as being responsible for the incidents. On March 27, 2017, ANGLIN was arrested and he has been charged with the following offences:

- Break and Enter, Theft x8

- Break and Enter with Intent x2

- Possession of Stolen Property x2

- Disguise with Intent x2

- Breach of Probation

ANGLIN was held pending a bail hearing hearing to appear at the A. Grenville & William Davis Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton on March 28, 2017.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call investigators at 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.



