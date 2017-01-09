Peel Police – Community Meeting Regarding Hickory Drive Explosion

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Peel – Peel Regional Police will be hosting a community meeting to provide information to residents regarding the investigation into the explosion that occurred on June 28, 2016 on Hickory Drive in the City of Mississauga.

The community meeting will be a forum for Peel Regional Police and partnering agencies to provide further details of the investigation. This will also be an opportunity for residents to clarify any outstanding questions or concerns with regards to the police investigation.

WHO: Superintendent Rob Ryan – Peel Regional Police Chief Tim Beckett – Mississauga Fire Chris Fonseca – City Councillor –Ward 3 – Mississauga Kevin Pahor – Fire Investigator – OFM WHAT: Provide information regarding the Hickory Drive explosion WHERE: Burnhamthorpe Community Centre (Applewood Hills community room) 1500 Gulleden Drive Mississauga, ON WHEN: Thursday January 12, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

