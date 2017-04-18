Peel Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau Seek Public’s Assistance in 4th Homicide of 2017

courtesy :- Peelpolice.ca

Brampton – Investigators from the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation into the murder of a 23 year-old man.

On Saturday April 15, 2017, at 2:49 a.m., Peel Regional Police responded to a shooting in the area of Orenda Road and Dixie Road in Brampton at a business establishment. Officers arrived on scene and located the male outside suffering from obvious signs of trauma. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene.

The victim is Jordan BUCHNER a 23 year-old resident from the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators would like to speak to witnesses who were at the establishment or in the area of Orenda Road and Dixie Road in Brampton at the time of the murder.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call investigators at the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.





