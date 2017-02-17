Peel Police – Police Arrest Four Males for Armed Bank Robbery

Mississauga – Officers from 12 Division arrest four males in relation to an armed bank robbery in Mississauga.

On Wednesday February 15, 2017, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Peel Regional Police attended the area of Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive in the City of Mississauga for an armed bank robbery in progress. Four males entered the bank with their faces concealed and demanded money. A handgun and shotgun was produced by two of the males and after receiving a quantity of money, all males fled in a vehicle.

With the quick response by Peel Regional Police uniform patrol, the vehicle was located leaving the bank by the Tactical Unit. The four males drove the vehicle into a ditch and all fled on foot. With the assistance of the K9 the four males were arrested shortly after. Police located a replica handgun and a loaded shotgun.

A 16 year-old male young person was arrested and charged with Robbery X2, Disguise with Intent, Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, Possession of Weapon Obtained by Crime, Fail to Comply with Recognizance, and Failure to Comply with Sentence.

A 17 year-old male young person was arrested and charged with Robbery X2, Disguise with Intent, Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, Possession of Weapon Obtained by Crime and Possession of Firearm Contrary to Order.

Oday BAZUHAIR, an 18 year-old male from Toronto was arrested and charged with Robbery X2, Disguise with Intent, Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, and Possession of Weapon Obtained by Crime.

Benjamin KWAFO a 23 year-old male from Toronto was arrested and charged with Robbery X2, Disguise with Intent, Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, Possession of Weapon Obtained by Crime and Possession of Firearm Contrary to Order.

A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person and, therefore, the identity of the Young Persons charged in this investigation is protected.

Oday BAZUHAIR, Benjamin KWAFO, and the two young persons were all held for a bail hearing on Thursday February 16, 2017 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.







