Peel Police – Police Arrest Two Females in Relation to an Assault

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Mississauga – Investigators from the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested two females for an assault that took place in a Mississauga motel room.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 4:00 a.m., an altercation occurred within a motel room on Dundas Street East in the City of Mississauga. A 30 year old female was assaulted with a weapon and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged Dana MOLNAR, a34 year-old female, no fixed address, and Mallory ALPHONSE, a 28 year-old female also of no fixed address with one count of Assault Cause Bodily Harm. Both MOLNAR and ALPHONSE were held for a bail hearing and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Thursday February 16, 2017.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.







