Peel Police – Police Arrest Two Males For A Stolen Vehicle

Brampton – Officers from 22 Division arrest two males who were in possession of a stolen vehicle in the City of Brampton.

On Friday February 3, 2017 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Peel Regional Police received a call from a concerned citizen of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Denlow Drive and Banting Crescent in the City of Brampton.

The vehicle was confirmed as stolen on Wednesday January 25, 2017 as a result of a warm-up theft in the City of Mississauga. Uniform patrol officers attended the area and located the stolen vehicle parked with two males sleeping inside. As a result police arrested Varun SAHORE and Tarnpreet SAUNDH.

Varun SAHORE, a 23 year-old male from Brampton was arrested and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X5, Theft Under $5,000.00 and Breach of Probation. SAHORE was held for a bail hearing on Saturday February 4, 2017 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. Further investigation revealed that the accused were in possession of property that was connected to other stolen vehicle occurrences in the region of Peel.

Tarnpreet SAUNDH, a 22 year-old male from Brampton was arrested and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Theft Under $5,000.00. SAUNDH was held for a bail hearing on Saturday February 4, 2017 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Every day someone makes it extremely easy for a thief to steal their vehicle. These crimes impact everyone by causing an increasing in insurance premiums and creating a potential risk to the public due to criminals operating stolen vehicles on our streets.

Peel Regional Police recommend the following tips to help prevent warm-up thefts:

• Never leave your vehicle running and unattended – even in your driveway

• If you must warm up your car, use a remote starter or lock the vehicle and use a spare key

• Park the vehicle as close to you as possible

• At home, install a motion activated light in your driveway

• Never leave your valuable items in plain view. If possible, use your trunk to store them.

Warm-up theft is an avoidable crime. Working together, we can eliminate this crime and keep our streets safe, if you see any suspicous activity to report it.

Anyone with information on this investigationis asked to call investigators at 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.



