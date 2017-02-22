Peel Police- Police Locate 18 Year South Asian Old Male

Brampton – Investigators from the Peel Regional Police 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 18 year-old male from Brampton.

Reuben MANBAHAL was last seen on Saturday February 18, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m. by a family member at Bramlea City Centre located at 25 Peel Centre Drive in the City of Brampton.

Reuben MANBAHAL was located in Toronto, he was found to be in good health. Peel Regional Police would like to thank the members of the community and the media for their efforts in locating Reuben MANBAHAL.



