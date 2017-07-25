Peel Police -Public Safety Advisory – Offender Being Released to Brampton Area

Region of Peel – After receiving information from Correctional Service Canada and upon careful review of the issues of public safety, Peel Regional Police are issuing a Public Safety Advisory due to an offender’s release into the Brampton area.

Christine ALLEN a 36 year-old female, will be residing in the Charolais Boulevard area of the City of Brampton upon her statutory release from custody on Monday July 24, 2017. ALLEN was convicted of four counts of Administer Noxious Substance to Cause Bodily Harm. ALLENdeliberately poisoned four young children in her care, resulting in illness to all of her young victims and serious harm to one.

Upon her release, ALLEN will be subject to numerous conditions, including not being in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who has been approved by her parole supervisor.

Information received by Peel Regional Police indicates that ALLEN is at an elevated risk to re-offend. Peel Regional Police and Correctional Service Canada will be working together to monitor ALLEN’s activities within the community.



