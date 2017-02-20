Peel Police Search for Missing 18 Year Old South Asian Male

Brampton – Investigators from the Peel Regional Police 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 18 year-old male from Brampton.

Reuben MANBAHAL was last seen on Saturday February 18, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m. by a family member at Bramlea City Centre located at 25 Peel Centre Drive in the City of Brampton.

Reuben MANBAHAL is described as male, South Asian, 5’11” feet tall, 300 pounds, with a heavy build, he has unshaven facial hair with short black hair. He was last seen wearing dark green pants, green striped shirt, and grey jacket with small white stripes.

Family and police are concerned for Reuben MANBAHAL well-being as he requires medication and does not have it with him.

To see a photo of Reuben MANBAHAL, please visit our website at www.peelpolice.ca.



