Peel Police searching for a 27 year old South Asian male

Brampton – Investigators from the Peel Regional Police 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 27 year old male from Brampton.

Jetinder Singh KAUL was last seen on Wednesday January 11, 2017 at his residence in the area of Countryside Drive and Dixie Road in the City of Brampton.

Jetinder Singh KAUL is described as 6’2” feet tall, 220 pounds, heavy build, with short black hair, beard and mustache.

KAUL is believed to be driving a blue 2002, 4 door, Honda Accord, with an Ontario licence plate BRYC468. The vehicle has black painted rims, sunroof with lightly tinted windows. The vehicle has HD headlights with broken passenger side yellow fog light.

Family and police are concerned for Jetinder Singh KAUL’s well-being as this is out of the ordinary for him.

To see a photo of Jetinder Singh KAUL, please visit our website at www.peelpolice.ca.

To see a photo of a similar vehicle Jetinder Singh KAUL may be driving, please visit our website at www.peelpolice.ca.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jetinder Singh KAUL is asked to call investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.



