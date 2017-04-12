Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Peel Police Searching for Missing 32 Year Old South Asian Male 

Posted: 12:01 pm, April 12, 2017
Mississauga – Investigators from the Peel Regional Police 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 32 year-old male from Mississauga. 

Chirag PATEL was last seen on Sunday March 26, 2017 at a residence in the area of Exhibition Crescent in the City of Brampton. PATEL is believed to be operating a 2010 Dodge Charger, Grey in colour with Ontario plate number **CBJK827**.

Chirag PATEL is described as a South Asian male, 5’8” feet tall, 240 pounds, medium build, Short black hair, brown eyes and wearing prescription glasses. PATEL was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans, and white/blue Puma brand running shoes.

Family and police are concerned for Chirag PATEL’s well-being.   

