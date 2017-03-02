Peel Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Purse Snatching Investigation

courtesy :- Peelpolice.ca

Mississauga – Investigators from the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in four separate purse snatching incidents in Mississauga.

On Monday February 13, 2017, at approximately 6:45p.m., a 65 year-old female was standing on Dundas Street West, near Constitution Boulevard, when a male suspect grabbed her purse and fled on a bicycle eastbound on Dundas Street. The victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

On the same date, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the suspect struck again, this time in the area of Dundas Street and Hurontario Street. The 42 year-old female victim had her purse grabbed from behind and was dragged for about 20 feet before releasing the purse. The victim suffered minor injuries during this incident.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the third victim, a 59 year-old female, was walking in the area of Dundas Street and Queen Frederica Drive when she was approached from behind by a suspect on a bicycle. The suspect snatched her purse from her arm and continued riding westbound. The victim suffered no injuries from the incident.

On Sunday, February 26, 2017, at approximately 3:35 p.m., an 85 year-old female was walking westbound on King Street, when the suspect came up from behind and grabbed her purse. The suspect fled eastbound on King Street on a bicycle. The victim did not receive any injuries in this incident.

Investigators believe that the same male is responsible for all four incidents. The suspect is described as male white, approximately 20-25 years in age, wearing a silver jacket and possibly wearing a dark hooded top. The bicycle is described as red and black in colour.

To see a video screen- capture of the suspect, please visit our website at www.peelpolice.ca

Anyone with information in relation to any of the four incidents is asked to contact investigators at the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip

Residents are reminded of the following:

Be aware of their surroundings.

Keep bags and purses close to you.

Be aware of any suspicious individuals in their area.

If anyone makes an attempt to grab your purse, police recommend that you release the purse to avoid any injuries, obtain as much information as possible, and contact police.

