Peel Police Staff Sergeant BJ Sandhu discriminated because of his race

PEEL – Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario in its report has said that Staff Sergeant with Peel Police BJ Sandhu was discriminated because of his race and was denied the opportunity for promotion in higher ranks.

Baljiwan Sandhu, who came to Canada in 1981 and joined peel police in 1989, is a decorated officer. He is with Peel police force for the last 28 years and so looked for promotion to inspector in 2013. Ontario Human

Rights Code in its ruling said: “The applicant’s race, ancestry, place of origin, and/ or ethnic origin were factors in his failure to be recommended for promotion in February 2013, and as such I find that the applicant has

been subject to discrimination because of race.” According to details out of the 33 applicants who applied, he was one of two who were not given the opportunity to compete for promotion though

Sandhu had a vast experience due to his long association with the force.





