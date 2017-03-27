Peel Police – Warrant Leads to Seizure of Drugs and a Firearm

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Brampton– Officers from the Peel Regional Police Street Crime Gang Unit have arrested and charged two people in connection with drugs and firearms offences in the City of Brampton.

On Friday, March 24, 2017, investigators executed a warrant at a residential address in the area of Queen Street and McLaughlin Road in Brampton. During the search, officers located and seized a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, as well as a quantity of cocaine.

Bruno Miguel FIGUEIREDO, a 30-year-old male, and Dawn LOCEY, a 30-year-old female, both from the City of Brampton, were charged with numerous drugs and firearms offences.

FIGUEIREDO and LOCEY were held for a bail hearing at the A. Grenville & William Davis Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Anyone who may have any information pertaining to this matter may call the Street Crime Gang Unit at (905) 453-3311, ext. 7704. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.



