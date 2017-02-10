Peel Regional Police and The Region of Peel Raise $356,144 for United Way Of Peel

Peel – Peel Regional Police in partnership with the Region of Peel presented the United Way of Peel with a cheque for the 2016 United Way Campaign.

Peel Regional Police and the United Way of Peel have enjoyed a successful and long standing history of fund raising. This campaign continues to assist in providing support to the United Way and many of their related agencies. The dedicated men and women of Peel Regional Police are pleased each year to directly support the campaign by participating in various fund raising initiatives. Peel Regional Police is proud to be able to provide help to those persons/families in our Region that truly need our support.

“I am impressed with the level of support and involvement from the men and women of Peel Regional Police. Working together with our community partners, we have once again been able to contribute to the wonderful programs offered to our community through the United Way of Peel.” says Chief Jennifer Evans.

The total amount raised together with the Region of Peel was $356,144.00.

Peel Regional Police would like to thank everyone who participated with this campaign.



