Peel Regional Police Chief Concerned Over Hate-Motivated Incidents

Region of Peel – With the growing public concern regarding recent hate-motivated incidents in our community, Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans wants to assure the public that community safety is our number one priority.

If you feel you have been the victim of a hate crime contact our Hate Crime Hotline at 905-456-5905.

According to the Criminal Code the definition of a “hate/bias crime” is as follows:

“Hate/bias crime” means a criminal act committed against a person or property, which is motivated solely or in part, by the offender’s hate/bias or prejudice based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, or similar factor.

Hate crime investigations are highly complex. Following an investigation, the Crown Attorney is provided with full disclosure in order to determine if incidents meet the criteria noted above.

It is critically important to strengthen relationships and awareness between religions, and communities, ensuring equality, acceptance and mutual respect. Our Diversity Relations Bureau has been tracking trends and patterns and in conjunction with community partners such as our Community Advisory Committees, working to educate the public and raise awareness about incidents of hate-motivated crimes.

The latest statistics will be released via the Police Services Board.



