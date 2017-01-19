Peel Regional Police Found missing 69 year old Shamsher VIRK from Brampton

Brampton – On Thursday November 10, 2016, Investigators from 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau discovered human remains in Fletcher’s Green Community Park located at 450 Ray Lawson Blvd, Brampton.

Through DNA testing, the remains have been positively identified as that of 69 year old Shamsher VIRK of Brampton. Mr. VIRK had not been seen by family or friends since September 2016.

Mr. VIRK’s death is not considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.



