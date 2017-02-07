Peel Regional Police – Male Arrested for Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

courtesy :- Peelpolice.ca

Male Arrested for Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Brampton – Investigators with the Major Collision Bureau have charged a male in relation to a fatal motor vehicle collision in the City of Brampton.

On Saturday January 14, 2017 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the victim was driving his yellow Toyota Celica motor vehicle in the area of Clark Boulevard east of Dixie Road in the City of Brampton. The vehicle was travelling eastbound on Clark Boulevard when it exited the roadway and struck two traffic control light poles. The victim was removed from the vehicle and rushed to local hospital however succumbed to injuries from the collision at hospital.

On Monday February 6, 2017, Jo-Phillip BITAMBA, a 25 year old male from the City of Brampton was arrested for:

1) Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Street Racing Causing Death

2) Fail to Remain at Scene of Accident Cause Death

Jo-Phillip BITAMBA is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on February 7, 2017, at the A. Grenville and William Davis Court in the City of Brampton.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.



Related posts: