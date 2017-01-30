Peel Regional Police Offer Condolences to Victims of Violent Attack in Quebec City

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Peel Region – On behalf of Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans we extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and families affected by the terrible act of violence committed last night at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in the Ste-Foy neighbourhood of Quebec.

“This act of violence is reprehensible. Peel Region is known to be one of the most diverse and inclusive communities in Ontario and Canada. Our county is stronger and better for that diversity, and we offer our solidarity to those in Quebec City,” said Chief Jennifer Evans.

In light of this tragic event, we want to assure the citizens of Peel Region, and in particular those of Muslim faith, that our officers will remain vigilant and attentive when conducting patrols around Mosques and Islamic centres.

It is during these times that we must pull together and work to defend the values that are core to our society, diversity and religious freedom among many.



