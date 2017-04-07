Peel Regional Police to Begin Live Stream

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Region of Peel– We at the Peel Regional Police are excited to announce we will begin using live streaming video to complement our multi-channel communication efforts.

Live streaming video will allow the community and other stakeholders the opportunity to watch key events and news conferences in real-time without traveling anywhere. Live feeds will be taped, saved and stored on our livestream Channel for those who want to tune-in later.

“Transparency and accountability are among our strategic objectives and live-streaming will allow us another means to achieve them. This technology will also allow us to enhance community awareness about the many programs and services the Peel Regional Police offer giving the community a better sense of what we do,” said Chief Jennifer Evans.

We already use social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn to keep the community and our media partners informed and this is a natural next step.

Visit our website to watch our first stream: www.peelpolice.ca/live

Our kick-off live stream is as follows:

WHO: Chief Jennifer Evans – Peel Regional Police WHAT: Safe City Mississauga Annual Justice Luncheon WHEN: Friday April 7, 2017 – 12:45 p.m.

