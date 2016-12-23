Planning Grant of $3m for Ottawa Hospital’s Civic Campus Redevelopment

OTTAWA – Ontario is moving forward with the planning for The Ottawa Hospital’s Civic Campus Redevelopment

by providing a planning grant of up to $3 million. This funding will assist The Ottawa Hospital with the costs of completing the early capital planning requirements for the proposed project.

A planning grant is an important step towards the realization of the proposed redevelopment of The Ottawa Hospital’s Civic Campus, providing the hospital with the resources to begin the planning process, including essential community engagement and developing the project’s scope and scale.

Investing in the future of Ontario’s hospitals is part of the government’s plan to build a better Ontario through its Patients First: Action Plan for Health Care, which provides patients with faster access to the right care; better home and community care; the information they need to live healthy; and a health care system that is sustainable for generations to come.



