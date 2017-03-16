Platinum Designation Recognizes City’s Commitment to Being Youth Friendly

This month, the City of Mississauga received platinum status as a Youth Friendly Community from Play Works – a group of provincially recognized youth organizations that work together to encourage communities to open doors and reinvest in youth play. The City was awarded the platinum designation after successfully meeting all 16 key criteria established to obtain the Youth Friendly Community designation.

“Council and staff are proud that Mississauga has been formally recognized as a Youth Friendly Community. Mississauga is a place where young people are enjoying an unrivalled quality of life right in their own neighbourhoods,” said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “Our youth are the future of this city. This designation is further proof that the City provides important programs, services and facilities that are helping young people further develop as informed, engaged and responsible citizens.”

The City was recognized for outstanding commitment to providing youth with opportunities to be active contributors to their community.

“This designation is in large part due to the initiatives, actions and partnerships achieved through the City’s Youth Plan, Mississauga’s Youth Action Committee and local youth-serving agencies – Nexus, Erin Mills Youth, The Dam and Newcomer Centre of Peel,” said Paul Mitcham, Commissioner, Community Services. “This achievement is also thanks to the hard work done by community and faith-based organizations, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Two-Spirit (LGBTQ2S) groups and numerous youth advisory groups.”

Key criteria needed to be demonstrated by municipalities applying for the designation included, but is not limited to:

providing options and facilities for play;

formally connecting youth to the community;

the community celebrates and recognizes youth;

funding for youth play;

support of youth volunteerism;

youth activism and advocacy for play; and

adults champion the cause for youth play.

On Thursday, March 30, the City will be presented with the award at the Youth Friendly Community Recognition Reception,Ceremony and Gala Banquet in Huntsville, Ontario.

For more information about the City of Mississauga’s Youth Plan and Mississauga Youth Movement, visit mississauga.ca/youth.



