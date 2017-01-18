Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Brampton tour
ONTARIO – Premier Kathleen Wynne visited Lab B in Brampton, Ontario.
Lab B is Brampton’s first co-working space that caters to creative
freelancers and entrepreneurs. Premier Wynne said, “I get asked all
the time, are you going to teach entrepreneurial skills in schools. Yes,
kind of, but it’s actually this kind of learning [at places like LAB B] that
teaches these skills and allows young people to tap into their creativity.
We need to find ways for young people to get their hands on
experience in workplaces and develop a sense of what they want to
do earlier, and LAB B is a great model we should be paying attention
to.” Premier Kathleen Wynne also visited the Sri Guru Nanak Sikh
Centre in Brampton, Ontario before meeting with community leaders
and the Ontario Gurdwaras Committee. Premier Wynne met with students
of the Akal Academy and the Goju Do Karate classes that take
place at the Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Centre. She had the opportunity to
pay her respects to the Sri Guru Granth Sahib before touring the other
facilities at the Gurdwara.