Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Brampton tour

ONTARIO – Premier Kathleen Wynne visited Lab B in Brampton, Ontario.

Lab B is Brampton’s first co-working space that caters to creative

freelancers and entrepreneurs. Premier Wynne said, “I get asked all

the time, are you going to teach entrepreneurial skills in schools. Yes,

kind of, but it’s actually this kind of learning [at places like LAB B] that

teaches these skills and allows young people to tap into their creativity.

We need to find ways for young people to get their hands on

experience in workplaces and develop a sense of what they want to

do earlier, and LAB B is a great model we should be paying attention

to.” Premier Kathleen Wynne also visited the Sri Guru Nanak Sikh

Centre in Brampton, Ontario before meeting with community leaders

and the Ontario Gurdwaras Committee. Premier Wynne met with students

of the Akal Academy and the Goju Do Karate classes that take

place at the Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Centre. She had the opportunity to

pay her respects to the Sri Guru Granth Sahib before touring the other

facilities at the Gurdwara.



Related posts: