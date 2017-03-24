Premier Reaffirms Ontario’s Support for Manufacturers and Exporters

Premier Kathleen Wynne released the following statement today after meeting with business leaders from the province’s manufacturing and export sectors:

“Manufacturing and exporting are vital to Ontario’s economy and will remain pillars of our growth. Today I joined business leaders at a Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters roundtable to understand issues they are facing and discuss how we can work together to strengthen their sectors.

Ontario is a great place to do business — we have a competitive tax system, a strong financial sector and a highly skilled workforce. Today I highlighted our government’s actions to build on these strengths and continue to create the right conditions for businesses to thrive.

We are helping manufacturers compete globally by investing in and leveraging Ontario’s wealth of talent. We are also working with employers and educators to ensure workers have the skills they need to perform in a technology-driven knowledge economy.

Ontario is a world-class hub for innovation and manufacturing, in part thanks to our close relationship with the U.S. Today I shared how my ministers and I are protecting and building on this strength by redoubling our engagement with our top U.S. trading partners, while we also seek to diversify our exports internationally. Trade missions and supports to help Ontario companies expand their international sales are central to our government’s efforts.

Today we also discussed how Ontario is breaking through barriers to business success. We are helping reduce the cost of doing business by easing regulatory burdens and also delivering the biggest reduction to electricity prices in Ontario’s history.

Today’s meeting reinforced how essential manufacturers and exporters are to our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives. I look forward to continuing to work with businesses to ensure Ontario’s long-term prosperity.”



