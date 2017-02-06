Premier Wynne Visited Mississauga Hospital with MPP Damerla

, MISSISSAUGA—MPP Dipika Damerla (Mississauga East-Cooksville) earlier today visited the Mississauga Hospital along with Premier Kathleen Wynne to tour the facility and take part in a health townhall with the staff.

MPP Damerla has been a consistent advocate for the expansion of the Mississauga Hospital. “It was a great visit. It helped shine a light on the need for a larger hospital in Mississauga. As a Mississauga MPP fighting for a bigger hospital is my number one priority,” said MPP Damerla after the tour.

The Mississauga hospital is one of the busiest in country and there is a great need for its expansion.

MPP Damerla also accompanied the Premier on her Mississauga tour to the University of Toronto at Mississauga campus to interact with the students about removing financial barriers to education. She also visited the Newcomer Centre of Peel along with Premier Kathleen Wynne and Minister Laura Albanese.



