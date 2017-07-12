Proven Sniper Leveille Returns to Beast for 2017-18

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are proud to announce that speedy forward Chris Leveille has signed a Standard Player Contract to return to the Beast lineup for the 2017-18 ECHL season.

Leveille is coming off a fantastic rookie season in the ECHL with the Beast. The reliable sniper appeared in 68 regular season contests and was a consistent offensive contributor with 13 goals and 32 assists. His 45 points were more than enough to place him among the ECHL’s top 20 highest-scoring rookies.

The Guelph, Ontario native has the unique distinction of being the first ever skater to crack the Beast’s Opening Night roster after having attended the club’s summer Free Agent Camp.

While last season may have been Leveille’s first in the ECHL, he has a long history of scoring goals in the professional ranks. He was a well-established point-per-game sniper in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) before joining the Beast. In 222 career SPHL games with the Fayetteville FireAntz, the 29-year-old lit it up with 92 goals and 173 assists for 265 points between 2008 and 2012.

Leveille is excited to return to the Beast and is looking forward to improving on his impressive inaugural season in the ECHL.

“I’m super excited to be back,” Leveille said.

“Last year being a walk-on, it was tough to try and find my way. Now, I have a lot more confidence in myself and in my teammates and they have more confidence in me. With my family close by as well, it was an easy decision to come back. I can’t wait until October.”

Beast Head Coach Colin Chaulk is excited to have Leveille back in the mix for the upcoming season and believes the sky is the limit for this forward in his second ECHL season.

“What a great story,” Chaulk said of his prized forward.

“He went through our Free Agent Camp and ended up finishing fifth on the team in scoring. He really had a tremendous season. We’re really excited to have him back and we will see what the second year in the ECHL will bring for him with having a little more experience and a little more confidence.”

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Chris Ballard, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or cballard@bramptonbeast.com . The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the Powerade Centre next season. Don’t miss a minute of the action! 2017-18 Memberships are now available, join the club!

Related posts: