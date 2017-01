AAP WILL FORM THE NEXT GOVERNMENT IN PUNJAB – NRI’S FROM CANADA

Joban Randhawa, Surinder Mavi and Jaskirat Mann, supporters Aam Admi Party from Canada are in Punjab. They said they are not outsiders as they still have families and friends in Punjab adding they are not bothered what Amarinder says, even if they are jailed for supporting AAP. Thousands of NRI’s are in Punjab to Support their preferred Political Parties



