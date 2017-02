BHAGWANT MANN CLAIMS TO BEAT SUKHBIR BY 90K VOTES; COMPLAINS AGAINST RUBY DHALLA

DESK REPORT/AAP LEADER BHAGWANT MANN HAS SAID HE WILL BEAT PUNJAB DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTER SUKHBIR BADAL IN JALALABAD AND HE “WAS SAD THAT BADAL WAS LOSING ONLY BY 90,000 VOTES. HIS DEPOSITS WILL BE FORFEITED AND HIS PARTY FACES A DRUBBING IN THESE ELECTIONS. WE ARE FIGHTING AGAINST CORRUPTION AND NEITHER SAD NOR CONGRESS ARE ANYWHERE IN THE RACE.” AFTER CASTING HIS VOTE, MANN ALSO SAID HE HAD LODGED A COMPLAINT TO THE ELECTION COMMISSION AGAINST FORMER CANADIAN MP RUBY DHALLA FOR SEEKING VOTES FOR AKALI DAL AND ALLEGEDLY INFLUENCING VOTERS ON SOCIAL MEDIA. MANN SAID: “SHE HAS NO RIGHT TO SEEK VOTES FOR AKALI DAL.”





Related posts: