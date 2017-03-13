COUNCIL OF MINISTERS RECOMMENDS DISSOLUTION OF 14TH VIDHAN SABHA TO PUNJAB GOVERNOR

Courtesy: IANS

CHIEF MINISTER’S OFFICE, PUNJAB

· CM THANKS HIS COLLEAGUES, OFFICERS, OFFICIALS AND PEOPLE FOR THEIR WHOLE HEARTED SUPPORT AND COOPERATION DURING THE TENURE OF PRESENT GOVERNMENT

Chandigarh, March 12: The Punjab Cabinet today decided to recommend, the dissolution of the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha under the provision of Article 174 (2) (b) of Constitution of India, to the Punjab Governor.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of Council of Ministers chaired by the Punjab Chief Minister Mr. Parkash Singh Badal here at Punjab Bhawan, this afternoon.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that the Cabinet authorized the Chief Minister to send this proposal to the Governor of Punjab for dissolution of 14th Vidhan Sabha with immediate effect.

At the end of the meeting, the Chief Minister also expressed sincere and deepest gratitude to his Cabinet colleagues, officers, officials and the people of the state for extending full support and cooperation to the incumbent government during its tenure to ensure overall development and prosperity besides maintaining peace and communal harmony at all costs.





