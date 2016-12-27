FOR DEVELOPING A CORRUPTION FREE NATION, NEED TO MAKE “DIGITAL INDIA” SUCCESSFUL – HARSIMRAT KAUR BADAL

SAYS KEJRIWAL HAS LACK OF EXPERIENCE WHEN IT COMES TO LEADERSHIP QUALITIES

ACCUSES KEJRIWAL FOR HOLDING DHARNAS AGAINST DECISIONS TAKEN IN INTEREST OF COUNTRY

FOR ERADICATING CORRUPTION, UNION GOVERNMENT TOOK DECISION OF DEMONETISATION & PROMOTING DIGITAL INDIA

PANEL OF PROSPECTIVE CANDIDATES SENT TO HIGH COMMAND, NAMES TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON – SAMPLA

ATTENDS “DIGIDHAN MELA” & APPEALS PEOPLE TO REMAIN CASHLESS

Ludhiana, December 27:

Union Food Processing Minister Mrs Harsimrat Kaur Badal has called upon fellow countrymen that to develop a corruption free country, people should make the NDA’s “Digital India” programme successful in the interest of the nation. She said this while addressing the gathering during the state-level “DigiDhan Mela” organised at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, here today.

While speaking on the occasion, Mrs Badal said that centre’s NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi is working hard to scale new heights of development. And most important thing in this direction is to make our country free from black money as well as corruption. She said that the decision of both demonetization and Digital India has been taken to achieve this target and everyone should assist them.

While speaking to media persons, Mrs Badal said that although people initially faced some difficulty due to demonetization, but still people are supporting this move of the union government and things are getting normalized with each passing day. She said that the country would see positive results in the coming days.

In reply to a question related to AAP leader Mr Arvind Kejriwal’s continuous protest against demonetization, Mrs Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that Mr Kejriwal is the only leader of the country who protests against each and every decision taken in the interest of the nation. On a question related to AAP’s performance in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, she said that AAP candidates would forfeit their deposits. She said that Mr Kejriwal can never become a successful leader because he lacks leadership qualities when it comes to leading people as well as the country.

While speaking to media persons, Union Minister of State and BJP State President Mr Vijay Sampla said that a panel of prospective candidates for upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections have been sent to the party high command and the BJP candidates would be announced soon. While addressing the function, he appealed to people that country is passing through a big transactional phase and there is a need that all people should change their mindset and become part of the Digital India programme. He said that the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha would play an important role in making people digital.

The function was also addressed by Irrigation Minister Mr Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Governance Reforms Department Punjab chief Mr Rajnish Malhotra, Planning Commission Advisor Mrs Sunita Sanghi, Director Mr Jatinder Singh, Mr Pushpinder Singh, besides others. During the function, a lucky draw of people who had carried cashless transactions. Two city schools, Revenue Department Ludhiana (both who got cashless) and winners of competition organised on cashless topic were also honoured.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Junior World Champion Boxer Mandeep Kaur Sandhu, Veteran Hockey Player Pritpal Kaur, Parul Gupta, Palpreet Singh Brar, Gurwinder Singh Gill (Both international basketball players), international hockey player Hardeep Singh Grewal, Deputy Commissioner Ravi Bhagat, ADC (D) Apneet Riyait, BJP District President Ravinder Arora, besides others.



