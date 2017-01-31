STOP DISPATCH AND PRODUCTION OF LIQUOR IN 5 DISTILLERIES – Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab

STEP TAKEN AFTER RECORDS SEIZURE OF LIQUOR IN BATHINDA DISTRICT

DGP MOHAMMAD MUSTAFA ADVISED TO STAY AT HEADQUARTERS TILL ELECTIONS

PUNJAB BORDER TO BE SEALED WITH NEIGHBORING STATES 48 HOURS PRIOR TO POLLING

LIQUOR SALE IN 3 KM AREA BORDERING PUNJAB IN ALL NEIGHBORING STATES BANNED.

POLICE ROUNDS UP 5573 TROUBLE MAKERS AND PUTS 4147 IN PREVENTIVE CUSTODY TO ENSURE PEACEFUL ELECTION IN THE STATES.

ECI IDENTIFIES 4840 VULNERABLE HAMLETS AND 786 CRITICAL POLLING STATIONS.

RECORD 94 % ARMS DEPOSITED TILL DATE.

16 ELECTION RELATED FIR’S REGISTERED THROUGHOUT STATES

34 CERTIFIED PAID NEWS CASES DETECTED.

Chandigarh, January 31:

The ECI today ordered stoppage of production and dispatch of liquor from 5 distilleries in the state after preliminary investigations in the record haul of liquor in Bathinda District day before yesterday.

Disclosing this here today in the press conference Mr. V. K Singh CEO and V.K Bhawra ADGP informed that the step has been taken after preliminary investigations and only those distilleries have been told to stop the dispatch whose liquor was found in the raid. He said that the ECI was fully determined to check the flow of liquor and narcotics during the election period and all static and flying squads have been told to ensure proper checking.

Seeking the cooperation of public in this noble endeavor the CEO said that every citizen can provide information regarding distribution of liquor and narcotics and prompt action would be taken after the information.

Commenting on reports of misuse of gunman the CEO said that 400 more gunmen have been withdrawn after thorough scrutiny of security provided to the protectees. He further said that 34 certified paid news cases have been detected.

The CEO said that he personally monitored the situation at Malerkotla and has advised DGP Mohammad Mustafa to stay at Headquarters till the polling date.

Mr. Singh said that he had a video conference with the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of neighboring states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal, J and K and Advisor UT and they have been told to completely seal the border with Punjab 48 hours prior to election to ensure free and fair vote. He said that non-voters would not be allowed to stay back in Punjab and would have to leave the state 48 hours before the election. He said that election commission was fully vigilant to check the inducement of voters by liquor, money and narcotics and strict monitoring of the situation was been done at constituency level and also at commission level. He said that commission has seized 4kg heroin in district Amritsar that is the largest seizure of narcotics after code of conduct. The states would also close liquor vends located in the 3 Km border belt adjoining Punjab during this period.

ADGP Mr. V.K Bhawra said that police till date has rounded up 5573 trouble makers and taken 4147 in preventive custody to ensure peaceful election in the states.

Mr. Singh said that ECI has identified 4840 vulnerable hamlets and 786 critical polling stations and all arrangements have been ensured to conduct free and fair elections.

Informing about the deposits of the weapons by the people Mr. Bhawra ADGP said that it was the matter of great satisfaction that breaking all previous records 94% licensed weapons have been deposited in all the districts. He said that 16 elections related FIR’S have been registered throughout state

