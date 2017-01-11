Punjab Vidhan sabha elections 2017: 5 Nominations filed on first day

Chandigarh, January 11

With the notification for Punjab Vidhansabha elections today nomination process has startd in the morning, on day one only five nominations had been filed.

Disclosing this here today a Spokesperson of Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab said that in Faridkot District three nominations had been filed while in Bathinda andFazilka one each nomination had been filed.

PRE-AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS FOR GOING ABROAD

PUNJAB GOVERNMENT DIRECTS DEPUTY COMMISSIONERS TO STRICTLY ABIDE BY GUIDELINES OF MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

Chandigarh, January 11:

The Punjab Government has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to adhere strictly to the guidelines of the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the pre-authentication of the personal, commercial and educational documents of the individuals/companies so as to enable them to take up jobs, studies and assignments abroad.

Disclosing this, an official spokesman said that as per the guidelines formulated by the Ministry of External Affairs, the designated authorities of the States/Union Territories should not insist on documents from foreign universities and employers before the attestation of the documents. This would save the applicants from the in-ordinate delay besides avail precious positions and job opportunities.

PUNJAB GOVERNMENT DIRECTS ALL DEPARTMENTAL HEADS TO ENSURE TAKING OF PLEGDE ON ‘NATIONAL VOTERS DAY’

Chandigarh, January 11:

The Punjab Government has directed all the heads of the department to ensure that all the employees and staff members take the National Voters Day (NVD) pledge on National Voters Day which falls on January 25, 2017.

Disclosing this, an official spokesman said that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, National Voters Day should be celebrated across the Country to register newly eligible young voters (18+) and also to promote maximum electoral participation.



