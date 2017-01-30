RESULTA OF PUNJAB VIDHAN SABHA AND AMRITSAR PARLIAMENTARY CONSTITUENCY TO BE DECLARED ON MARCH 11

COUNTING WILL START AT 8 AM

Chandigarh January 30: After going to poll on February 4, 2017 the results to the 117 Punjab Vidhan Sabha Assembly constituencies and Amritsar Lok Sabha bye-poll would be declared on March 11.

Disclosing this here today an official spokesperson of the ECI said that the Poll results of Manipur, Uttrakhand, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab including the Amritsar bye-poll would be declared simultaneously on March 11. The counting would start at 8 am, said the spokesperson.



