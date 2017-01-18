THIS IS HOME COMING FOR ME: NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU

NEW DELHI: A day after his formal induction into the party, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday termed his joining the Congress as his “homecoming” and said his fight was for the “redemption of Punjab. I am a born Congressman. This is (ghar wapsi) a homecoming for me,” Sidhu said at his first press conference after joining the Congress. “This is not my personal fight in Punjab. This (election) is a fight for Punjab’s existence, its self-respect…. Punjab which was once known for Green Revolution, is now notorious for ‘chitta’ (a lethal synthetic drug popular among the youth of the state). “About 55 per cent of Punjab’s population is the youth. What direction are we giving them?” Sidhu said, adding that someone has to give them direction. “One cannot have that ostrich mentality. Drugs does exist. We’ll have strong laws and rules to curb the drug menace in Punjab,” he added.



