Rare Bugatti among long list of precious metal at 2017 CIAS

More than $100 million worth of exotic cars highest in AutoShow’s

44-year history

TORONTO, Ont. (February 14, 2017) — There are cars that will turn heads at the 2017 Canadian International AutoShow because of the sheer beauty of their design. There are others that will draw crowds because of their raw power or ingenious use of technology.

And then there are the bank busters — cars that will drop jaws and makes eyes roll because of their huge price tags.

This year’s AutoShow, running from February 17th to 26th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, has by far the most exotic lineup of vehicles on display in the Show’s 44-year history.

The value of the cars being showcased in the AutoShow’s feature exhibits — such as Auto Exotica, 50 Years of Grand Prix Racing in Canada, Castrol Alley with Legendary Motorcar Company and Art & the Automobile — exceeds an incredible $100 million. That whopping total doesn’t even include the vehicles presented by all mainstream manufacturers over the AutoShow’s 650,000 feet of exhibit space.

There are at least 15 cars in the featured exhibits valued at more than $1 million apiece, including a gorgeous Bugatti Chiron, which has a base price that starts at nearly $3.4 million, a very early General Motors Le Sabre concept car valued at more than $15 million (US), a Pagani Huayra worth an estimated $2.5 million and an extremely rare vintage Ferrari 250 LM. A similar 1964 250 LM sold in a California auction in 2015 for approximately $17.6 million (US).

“In addition to all of the great vehicles people drive on a daily basis that can be found out on our show floor, we try to showcase some really unique vehicles in our feature exhibits,” says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow. “People should have the chance to explore both their daily rides and dream cars all in one place. They can do that more than ever at this year’s Show.”

For car enthusiasts who want to get a glimpse of vehicles worth well more than most people spend on their houses, here are some seven-figure showpieces to be found at the AutoShow:

Ferrari 250 LM, which won the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans – Found in Auto Exotica

1951 GM Le Sabre Concept – Found in Art and the Automobile

Aston Martin-Red Bull Hypercar Concept AM-RB 001 – Found on The Star stage 300 level

1929 Duesenberg – Found in Art and the Automobile

Rinspeed Oasis Concept — Found in Electric Avenue

1978 Ferrari 312T3 of Gilles Villeneuve – Found in 50 Years of Grand Prix Racing exhibit

1997 Williams FW19 of Jacques Villeneuve – Found in 50 Years of Grand Prix Racing exhibit

1978 Walter Wolf WR6 of Jody Scheckter – Found in 50 Years of Grand Prix Racing exhibit

1990 Ferrari 641 of Nigel Mansell – Found in 50 Years of Grand Prix Racing exhibit

Ferrari F40 — Found in Auto Exotica

Ferrari F40 – Found in Muscle Car Matchup

1991 Benetton B191 of Michael Schumacher – Found in 50 Years of Grand Prix Racing exhibit

1965 Shelby 289 Cobra – Found in Castrol Alley with Legendary Motorcar Company

Ferrari 365 GTB4 Daytona – Found in Auto Exotica

1974 Parnelli VPJ4 of Mario Andretti – Found in 50 Years of Grand Prix Racing exhibit

